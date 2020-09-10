Zelenskyi to visit Austria next week

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi will pay an official visit to the Republic of Austria on September 15-16, his press service has reported.

"On September 15-16, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi will pay an official visit to the Republic of Austria," the report reads.

During the visit, the head of state will hold talks with Federal President of Austria Alexander Van der Bellen, Federal Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, and President of the National Council of Austria Wolfgang Sobotka.

Volodymyr Zelenskyi and Alexander Van der Bellen will take part in the Economic Forum.

During the visit, the President of Ukraine and his wife will attend the ceremony of presentation of the Ukrainian-language audio guide at the Vienna Art History Museum.