Invaders violate ceasefire in Donbas three times, no casualties reported

Over the past day, the invaders opened fire at Ukrainian positions in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area in Donbas three times.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"Over the past day, September 10, the armed formations of the Russian Federation violated the agreements that came into force on July 27, 2020, three times," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

In particular, the enemy opened aimed fire from small arms at Ukrainian positions near the village of Shumy in Donetsk region, where a meeting of representatives of the OSCE and the Joint Centre for Control and Coordination (JCCC) was to take place and where security guarantees were provided. Thanks to the efficiency of the Ukrainian intelligence officers, the actions of the armed formations of the Russian Federation were predicted in advance, so it was possible to quickly protect both the servicemen of the Joint Forces and the JCCC and OSCE representatives.

In addition, two attacks were recorded in the front sector near Zolote. First, the enemy set fire to the grass with tracer bullets and then opened fire from small arms at the Ukrainian positions.

Ukrainian military did not fire back. No combat losses among Joint Forces soldiers were reported.

Since the beginning of the current day, September 11, the ceasefire has been observed in all sectors of the front. No violations have been recorded.

The situation in the JFO area remains fully controlled by Ukrainian soldiers.