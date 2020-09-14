Invaders violate ceasefire in Donbas twice, no casualties reported

Over the past day, September 13, two violations of the ceasefire have been recorded in the area of responsibility of the tactical force "Skhid" in Donbas.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

In particular, the enemy fired unaimed shots from under-barrel grenade launchers at Ukrainian positions near Pisky (11km north-west of Donetsk) and Avdiivka (17km north of Donetsk), the press center of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) Headquarters reported on Facebook.

The shots were provocative, so Ukrainian servicepersons did not fire back. No casualties among Joint Forces personnel were reported over the past day.

Since the beginning of the current day, September 14, the ceasefire has been observed in all sectors of the front. No violations have been recorded.

The situation in the JFO area remains fully controlled by Ukrainian soldiers.