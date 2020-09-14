Ukraine reports 2,462 new coronavirus cases

Ukraine has registered 2,462 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 156,797, according to the interactive map of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.

As reported by Censor.NET.

Thirty-three deaths and 650 recoveries have been recorded in the country over the past 24 hours.

In total, 3,211 patients have died and 69,543 have recovered since the beginning of the pandemic in Ukraine.

The highest number of daily coronavirus cases was recorded in the Ternopil region (352), the Kharkiv region (269), the Odesa region (205), and in Kyiv (168).

A total of 2,476 COVID-19 cases were recorded in Ukraine on September 12.