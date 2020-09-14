Balukh still in tough condition

Former political prisoner Volodymyr Balukh who ended up in the hospital is still in tough condition, after suffering the assault in Kyiv. Iryna Gherashchenko, the MP from European Solidarity posted that on Facebook.

"From Balukh's doctors: "Status stable and tough. The first 7-10 days are crucial both for the patient and for us. The patient has everything necessary, we're doing whatever it takes", says the message.

As is known, the assault took place in Kyiv on September 8. He had his arm and collarbone broken. The criminal case was opened on the fact of vandalism.

Ukrainian citizen Volodymyr Balukh was detained in the Russia-annexed Crimea in December 2016. Russian FSB operatives claimed that they found ammunition and TNT pellets in his house. Balukh claimed he was framed. The Ukrainian activist who hoisted the Ukrainian flag in the already occupied Crimea ended up in Russia, where they judged and sentenced him to a prison term.