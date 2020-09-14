Invaders open fire from grenade launchers near Yakovlivka

Russian-occupation forces have opened fire from hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers at Ukrainian positions near the village of Yakovlivka in Donetsk region.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

Ukraine’s Defence Ministry spokesperson Yulia Pampukha said this at a briefing on Monday, September 14.

"From the beginning of the current day till noon, one shelling was recorded in the Donetsk direction. At about 8:00 am, the armed formations of the Russian Federation fired two shots from hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers at Ukrainian positions near Yakovlivka (10km north of Donetsk)," the spokesperson said.

According to Pampukha, no casualties among Ukrainian military have been reported. The shots were provocative, so Joint Forces servicepersons did not fire back.

As reported, over the past day, September 13, two violations of the ceasefire were recorded in the area of responsibility of the tactical force "East" in Donbas. In particular, the enemy fired unaimed shots from under-barrel grenade launchers at Ukrainian positions near Pisky (11km north-west of Donetsk) and Avdiivka (17km north of Donetsk).