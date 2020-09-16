Ukraine reports 2,958 new coronavirus cases

Ukraine has registered 2,958 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 162,660, according to the interactive map of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.

As reported by Censor.NET.

Seventy-six deaths and 1,514 recoveries have been recorded in the country over the past 24 hours.

In total, 3,340 patients have died and 72,324 have recovered since the beginning of the pandemic in Ukraine.

The highest number of daily coronavirus cases was recorded in the Ternopil region (380), the city of Kyiv (356), the Odesa region (284), and the Kharkiv region (272).

A total of 2,905 COVID-19 cases were recorded in Ukraine on September 14.