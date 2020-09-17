ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
4023 visitors online
News Anti-epidemic measures and restrictions
15 619 175

Ukraine reports 3,584 new coronavirus cases

Ukraine reports 3,584 new coronavirus cases

Ukraine has registered 3,584 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 166,244, according to the interactive map of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.

As reported by Censor.NET.

Sixty deaths and 1,589 recoveries have been recorded in the country over the past 24 hours.

In total, 3,400 patients have died and 73,913 have recovered since the beginning of the pandemic in Ukraine.

The highest number of daily coronavirus cases was recorded in the Kharkiv region (483), the Ternopil region (390), the city of Kyiv (379), and the Odesa region (325).

Read more: Kyiv city reports 356 new COVID-19 cases

A total of 2,958 COVID-19 cases were recorded in Ukraine on September 15.

quarantine (1311) statistics (538) covid-19 (1453) Covid-2019 (1382)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 