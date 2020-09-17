Ukraine reports 3,584 new coronavirus cases

Ukraine has registered 3,584 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 166,244, according to the interactive map of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.

Sixty deaths and 1,589 recoveries have been recorded in the country over the past 24 hours.

In total, 3,400 patients have died and 73,913 have recovered since the beginning of the pandemic in Ukraine.

The highest number of daily coronavirus cases was recorded in the Kharkiv region (483), the Ternopil region (390), the city of Kyiv (379), and the Odesa region (325).

A total of 2,958 COVID-19 cases were recorded in Ukraine on September 15.