Kyiv city reports 379 new COVID-19 cases

Kyiv city has confirmed 379 new coronavirus cases in the past day, bringing the total to 18,449, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

Censor.NET reports citing his post on Telegram

"The number of people with coronavirus is growing in Kyiv. Over the past day, the virus has been confirmed in 379 people, including 41 children. Five patients have died. Overall, 296 Kyiv residents have died from the coronavirus," he wrote.

According to the mayor, among people who have contracted COVID-19 in Kyiv in the past day are 208 women aged 18-76 years; 20 girls aged between 7 months and 16 years; 130 men aged 18-83 years; and 21 boys aged 3-17 years old. In addition, seven healthcare workers have tested positive for COVID-19.

At the same time, 82 people have recovered over the course of the past day. In total, 5,601 Kyiv residents have overcome the disease.

See more: Memorial plaque to Georgiy Gongadze unveiled in Kyiv. VIDEO&PHOTOS

On September 17, Ukraine reported 162,660 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 3,584 new cases recorded over the past 24 hours.