Ukraine reports 3,228 new coronavirus cases
Ukraine has registered 3,228 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 169,472, according to the interactive map of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.
As reported by Censor.NET.
Sixty-eight deaths and 1,573 recoveries have been recorded in the country over the past 24 hours.
In total, 3,468 patients have died and 75,486 have recovered since the beginning of the pandemic.
The highest number of daily coronavirus cases was recorded in the Kharkiv region (349), the Odesa region (322), the Ternopil region (311), and in Kyiv (291).
A total of 3,584 COVID-19 cases were recorded in Ukraine on September 16.
