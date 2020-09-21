Invaders violate ceasefire in Donbas twice today

Today, September 21, the armed formations of the Russian Federation have already violated the ceasefire agreements in Donbas twice.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"September 21, two ceasefire violations have been recorded in the Joint Forces Operation area. Near Marinka (23km south-west of Donetsk), the enemy opened fire from small arms and fired three shots from grenade launchers adapted for placing POM mines. No casualties among the personnel have been reported as a result of the enemy fire. The ceasefire is observed in all other areas of Joint Forces' responsibility," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

On September 20, the armed formations of the Russian Federation fired small arms near Novooleksandrivka (65km west of Luhansk). The shots fired on Ukrainian positions were provocative and did not pose a threat to the lives of Ukrainian soldiers, so they did not fire back.

The ceasefire was observed in all other areas of the demarcation line.

The situation in the Joint Forces Operation area remains calm and is totally controlled by Ukrainian units who comply with the ceasefire agreements.