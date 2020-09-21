ENG
Invaders open fire at Ukrainian positions near Marinka and Vodiane

Russian-occupation forces have violated the ceasefire agreements near the towns of Marinka and Vodiane in Donbas, according to Ukraine’s Defense Ministry spokesperson Yulia Pampukha.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"As of 12:00 on September 21, two violations of the ceasefire by the armed formations of the Russian Federation were recorded on the line of contact. No casualties among our defenders were reported," Pampukha said at a briefing on Monday, September 21.

Defense Ministry (1689) shoot out (13264) Donbas (4712)
