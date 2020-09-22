Ceasefire observed in Donbas

Today, September 22, the ceasefire has been fully observed in all sectors of the front in Donbas, the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

Over the past day, September 21, the armed formations of the Russian Federation violated the ceasefire agreements, which entered into force on July 27, 2020, three times.

In particular, near Marinka (23km south-west of Donetsk), the enemy opened fire from small arms and grenade launchers adapted for placing POM mines. The Russian-occupation forces also fired small arms in the area of Vodiane (94km south of Donetsk).

The shots were provocative, so Ukrainian servicepersons did not fire back.

At the same time, the enemy carried out engineering works to equip its positions towards Ukrainian units near Vodiane.