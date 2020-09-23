Kyiv city reports 307 new COVID-19 cases

Kyiv city has confirmed 307 new coronavirus cases in the past day, bringing the total to 20,335, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

"Another 307 people have fallen ill with coronavirus over the past day, including 37 children. Five people have died. Overall, 330 Kyiv residents have died from coronavirus," he said at a briefing on September 23.

According to the mayor, among people who have contracted COVID-19 in Kyiv in the past day are 161 women aged 21-90 years; 16 girls aged between four months and 17 years; 109 men aged 18-93 years; and 21 boys aged 1-17 years old. In addition, nine health workers have tested positive for COVID-19.

At the same time, 114 Kyiv residents have recovered over the course of the past day. In total, 6,043 Kyiv residents have overcome the disease.

On September 23, Ukraine reported a total of 184,734 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 3,497 new cases recorded over the past 24 hours.