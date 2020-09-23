Lukashenko sworn in as Belarusian president. PHOTO
Alexander Lukashenko has been sworn in as the Belarusian president; the inauguration ceremony is taking place at the Independence Palace in Minsk.
Censor.NET reports citing BelTA.
"Alexander Lukashenko put his right hand on the Constitution and swore an oath in Belarusian. Then he signed the oath, and Chairperson of the Belarusian Central Commission on Elections and Referenda Lidia Yermoshina presented Alexander Lukashenko with a certificate of the President of the Republic of Belarus," BelTA said.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password