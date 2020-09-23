ENG
Lukashenko sworn in as Belarusian president. PHOTO

Alexander Lukashenko has been sworn in as the Belarusian president; the inauguration ceremony is taking place at the Independence Palace in Minsk.

"Alexander Lukashenko put his right hand on the Constitution and swore an oath in Belarusian. Then he signed the oath, and Chairperson of the Belarusian Central Commission on Elections and Referenda Lidia Yermoshina presented Alexander Lukashenko with a certificate of the President of the Republic of Belarus," BelTA said.

Lukashenko sworn in as Belarusian president 01

Lukashenko sworn in as Belarusian president 02

Lukashenko sworn in as Belarusian president 03

Belarus (811) inauguration (39) Lukashenko Oleksandr (205)
