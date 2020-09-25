MP Yurchenko released from pretrial detention center on UAH 3.1M bail

Ukrainian MP Oleksandr Yurchenko has been released from a pretrial detention center on UAH 3.1 million bail, Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office spokeswoman Olha Postoliuk has told Ukrinform.

Censor.NET reports citing Hromadske.

"Yesterday Yurchenko was released from a pretrial detention center after bail was posted for him," she said.

An ankle monitor was put on the people's deputy. He is obliged to come to the investigator when required, to report the change of his place of residence, to deposit his passport for travel abroad and not to communicate with witnesses in the case.

On September 21, Ukraine's High Anti-Corruption Court ruled to take MP Yurchenko into custody in the courtroom, with the possibility of putting up bail of more than UAH 3.1 million.

Read more: Venediktova signs suspicion to MP Yurchenko

On September 13, MP Geo Leros reported on social media that several days ago, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine detained an aide to MP Oleksandr Yurchenko, who, according to Leros, "took the first $13,000 out of the $200,000 that was to be provided to MP Yurchenko for a bill related to household waste."

On September 15, the High Anti-Corruption Court chose a measure of restraint in the form of arrest with the possibility of posting bail of over UAH 1 million for Yurchenko's aide, Ivan Fishchenko, whom the NABU suspects of bribery in collusion with the MP.

On September 17, Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova said that she had signed a suspicion notice for MP Yurchenko.