Ukraine reopens borders to foreigners

Ukraine has reopened its borders to foreigners, State Border Guard Service spokesperson Andriy Demchenko has told.

"We are guided by the rules set by the government. We clearly remember that since March various restrictions have been in place at the border to prevent the spread of coronavirus in Ukraine. The ban on entry for foreigners was actually in place from August 27 to September 28. The categories of foreign nationals who could enter the territory of our country were clearly determined. Tonight, from 00:00, this regulation is no longer in force," he said.

As was reported earlier, the Cabinet of Ministers decided to ban the entry of foreigners to Ukraine from 00:00 on August 28 until 00:00 on September 28, 2020.