Ukrainian speaker calls on Armenia and Azerbaijan to start negotiations

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Dmytro Razumkov has called on Armenia and Azerbaijan to sit down at the negotiating table to prevent casualties among citizens of these states due to the outbreak of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

Speaker Razumkov stated this at a meeting of the Agenda-Setting Council on September 28.

"It is a difficult time for the Armenian and Azerbaijani peoples. We as a state are concerned about what’s happening there, about combat actions. On behalf of myself and the Verkhovna Rada, I would like to call on everyone to do everything possible to prevent casualties and sit down at the negotiating table so that to save the lives of civilians and the citizens of these two states," the speaker stressed.

As reported, Armenia and Azerbaijan started heavy fighting on the border and accused each other of escalating violence in Nagorno-Karabakh