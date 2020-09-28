ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
6575 visitors online
News
3 341 91

Ukrainian speaker calls on Armenia and Azerbaijan to start negotiations

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Dmytro Razumkov has called on Armenia and Azerbaijan to sit down at the negotiating table to prevent casualties among citizens of these states due to the outbreak of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax

Speaker Razumkov stated this at a meeting of the Agenda-Setting Council on September 28.

"It is a difficult time for the Armenian and Azerbaijani peoples. We as a state are concerned about what’s happening there, about combat actions. On behalf of myself and the Verkhovna Rada, I would like to call on everyone to do everything possible to prevent casualties and sit down at the negotiating table so that to save the lives of civilians and the citizens of these two states," the speaker stressed.

Read more: Ukraine concerned about escalation of conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan

As reported, Armenia and Azerbaijan started heavy fighting on the border and accused each other of escalating violence in Nagorno-Karabakh

Azerbaijan (61) Armenia (43) Nagornyi Karabakh (12) Dmytro Razumkov (73)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 