Ukraine concerned about escalation of conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry is deeply concerned about the escalation of the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Censor.NET reports citing ministry's post on Twitter.

"We examine circumstances that led to escalation, call on the parties to return to the dialogue & settle the conflict by peaceful means. Our thoughts are with the relatives of victims," the tweet reads.

Earlier reports said that Armenia and Azerbaijan had started heavy fighting at the border and accused each other of escalating violence in Nagorno-Karabakh.