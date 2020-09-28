ENG
News Budget 2021
Parliament to consider draft state budget on Oct 20

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine will hold an extraordinary sitting to consider a draft law on the state budget for 2021 at first reading on October 20.

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Dmytro Razumkov stated this at a meeting of the Agenda-Setting Council on September 28.

"October 1 is the deadline for submitting your amendments and proposals to the budget, and we need a plenary sitting on October 20, as this is the deadline for the Verkhovna Rada to approve its proposals and send them to the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine. Therefore, a plenary sitting of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine will be held on October 20," the speaker said.

As reported, the Cabinet of Ministers on September 14 approved the draft state budget for 2021 and submitted it to the Verkhovna Rada.

