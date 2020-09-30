Poroshenko diagnosed with coronavirus
Former President of Ukraine and now Ukrainian MP Petro Poroshenko got infected with coronavirus. He reported the positive result of the test.
Censor.NET reports citing his post on Facebook.
"I got a positive test result for Covid. It's a bad time. I'm so sorry I'm forced to suspend my travels across the regions [of Ukraine]. Over the last six years, I got used to overcoming diseases, staying out of bed. But this one is more obnoxious, much more back-stabbing. So, starting from today, I'm being treated at home. I hope for a speedy recovery, urging all Ukrainians to take care of themselves!", reads the message.
Poroshenko is now in self-isolation.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password