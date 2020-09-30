Ukraine reports 4,027 new coronavirus cases

Ukraine has registered a record 4,027 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 208,959, according to the interactive map of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.

Sixty-four deaths and 2,110 recoveries have been recorded in the country over the past 24 hours.

In total, 4,129 patients have died and 92,360 have recovered in Ukraine since the pandemic began.

A total of 3,627 COVID-19 cases were recorded in Ukraine on September 28.