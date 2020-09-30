Ukraine to demand explanation from Iran on UIA plane downing

During the second round of negotiations, Ukraine will demand that Iran explain what happened on the night when a Boeing 737-800 passenger plane of Ukraine International Airlines was shot down near Tehran and who is responsible for this, Oksana Zolotariova, acting Director of the International Law Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, has said.

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

"We expect that the next multilateral meeting (between Iran and five countries whose citizens died) will take place before the end of this year, and a bilateral meeting between Ukraine and Iran will take place in mid-October. We have a serious and powerful delegation, which will consist of representatives of the aviation authorities, military, law enforcement agencies, employees of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Justice with one simple demand, with the question that Iran should explain to us in detail what happened then and who is responsible for it," Zolotariova said at the online roundtable on Sept 30.

