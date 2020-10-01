Number of victims of wildfires in Luhansk region increased to nine

As of noon Thursday, nine people died as a result of wildfires in the natural ecological system in Luhansk region, Head of the operational government group, First Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Serhiy Yarovyi.

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

"Unfortunately, today we have nine dead persons: one as a result of a wildfire, the rest after the appropriate examinations, there will be an appropriate decision on the reasons for the death of these persons," Yarovy said at a media briefing in Luhansk region on Thursday afternoon.

