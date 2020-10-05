Invaders violate ceasefire in Donbas four times

Over the past day, October 4, the armed formations of the Russian Federation violated the ceasefire in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area in Donbas four times.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"The enemy used small arms to fire at Ukrainian positions near Avdiivka (17km north of Donetsk) and Katerynivka (64km west of Luhansk), an automatic mounted grenade launcher – in the area of Vodiane (94km south of Donetsk), and an under-barrel grenade launcher and small arms – outside Shumy (41km north of Donetsk)," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

The shots were provocative, so Ukrainian servicepersons did not fire back.

No casualties among Joint Forces personnel were reported over the past day.

The servicemen of the Armed Forces, together with the firefighters of the State Emergency Service, continue to put out fires.

Today, October 5, the enemy has provoked Ukrainian soldiers with an unaimed shot from an under-barrel grenade launcher near Novoluhanske (53km north-east of Donetsk). In other areas along the entire contact line, the ceasefire has been observed.

Ukrainian defenders adhere to the agreements which came into force on 27 July 2020 and are ready to adequately respond to any changes in the operational situation.