Ukraine reports 3,774 new coronavirus cases

Ukraine has registered 3,774 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 230,236, according to the interactive map of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.

Thirty-three deaths and 1,145 recoveries have been recorded in the country over the past 24 hours.

In total, 4,430 patients have died and 101,252 have recovered in Ukraine since the pandemic began.

A total of 4,140 COVID-19 cases were recorded in Ukraine on October 3.

