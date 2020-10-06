ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
13744 visitors online
News Russian aggression against Ukraine
1 256 13

Russian-led forces violate ceasefire in Donbas twice

Russian-led forces violate ceasefire in Donbas twice

October 5, the armed formations of the Russian Federation violated ceasefire in the areas of responsibility of Ukrainian units in Donbas twice.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"The enemy opened fire from an under-barrel grenade launcher near Novoluhanske (53km north-east of Donetsk) and used a hand-held anti-tank grenade launcher outside Avdiivka (17km north of Donetsk)," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

In both cases, the enemy shots were unaimed, so Ukrainian servicepersons did not return fire.

Read more: Ukraine at OSCE: Russia must withdraw its mercenaries from Donbas after ceasefire is observed

No casualties among Joint Forces troops were reported.

Today, October 6, the ceasefire is observed along the contact line.

shoot out (13668) Donbas (4713) Joint Forces Operation (1157)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 