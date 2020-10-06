Russian-led forces violate ceasefire in Donbas twice
October 5, the armed formations of the Russian Federation violated ceasefire in the areas of responsibility of Ukrainian units in Donbas twice.
Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.
"The enemy opened fire from an under-barrel grenade launcher near Novoluhanske (53km north-east of Donetsk) and used a hand-held anti-tank grenade launcher outside Avdiivka (17km north of Donetsk)," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.
In both cases, the enemy shots were unaimed, so Ukrainian servicepersons did not return fire.
No casualties among Joint Forces troops were reported.
Today, October 6, the ceasefire is observed along the contact line.
