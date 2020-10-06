Zelenskyi dismisses Abromavicius as Ukroboronprom director general

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi has dismissed Aivaras Abromavicius from the post of director-general of Ukraine's state-owned company Ukroboronprom.

As reported by Censor.NET.

Relevant decree No.422/2020 as of October 6 has been posted on the president’s website.

"To dismiss Aivaras Abromavicius from the post of director-general of the State Concern Ukroboronprom," reads the document.

At the same time, Zelenskyi signed another decree, No.423/2020, on the appointment of Ihor Fomenko as acting director-general of Ukroboronprom.

A reminder that Aivaras Abromavicius was appointed as director-general of Ukroboronprom on August 30, 2019.