Russian-led forces violate ceasefire in Donbas twice

October 6, the armed formations of the Russian Federation violated twice the agreements reached at the Trilateral Contact Group meeting on 22 July 2020.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

In the area of ​​responsibility of tactical force ‘Skhid', the enemy opened fire from an under-barrel grenade launcher near Zaitseve (62km north-east of Donetsk), small arms – outside Vodiane (94km south of Donetsk). Enemy shots were unaimed, so Ukrainian troops did not return fire," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

No casualties among Joint Forces troops were reported.

See more: German military plane to fly wounded Ukrainian soldiers for treatment. PHOTO

Today, October 7, the ceasefire is observed along the contact line.