Kyiv city records 422 new coronavirus cases

Kyiv city has confirmed 422 new coronavirus cases in the past day, bringing the total to 25,896, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

Censor.NET reports citing his post on Telegram.

"Unfortunately, the number of coronavirus patients in our city is not decreasing. Another 422 people have tested positive for the virus. Eleven people have died. Overall, 453 Kyiv residents have died from coronavirus," Klitschko wrote.

According to the mayor, among people who have contracted COVID-19 in Kyiv in the past day are 223 women aged 18-93 years; 11 girls aged 3-16 years; 169 men aged 18-81 years; and 19 boys aged 1-17 years old. In addition, 23 health workers have tested positive for COVID-19.

At the same time, 222 Kyiv residents have recovered over the course of the past day. In total, 9,116 Kyiv residents have overcome the disease.

As reported, some 244,734 COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Ukraine as of October 8, including 5,397 new cases recorded on October 7.