CEC registers 205 international observers in Ukraine’s local elections

The Central Election Commission (CEC) has accredited another 78 official observers from foreign states and international organizations to monitor Ukraine's local elections.

Censor.NET reports citing CEC press service.

The relevant decision was approved at a commission’s meeting on October 8, Ukrinform reports referring to the CEC’s press service.

"Having considered the relevant applications from two international organizations, the Commission accredited 78 official observers in the local elections scheduled for October 25, 2020. In particular: 25 - from the Public Union ‘International Community on Human Rights’, 53 - from the European Network of Elections Monitoring Organizations," reads a report.

Thus, 205 official observers have already been accredited in the Ukrainian local elections: 14 - from three foreign states and 191 - from six international organizations.