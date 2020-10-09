Russian-led forces violate ceasefire in Donbas three times

October 8, Russian occupation forces violated the ceasefire in the Joint Forces Operation area in Donbas three times.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"Over the past 24 hours, on October 8, the Russian occupation forces violated the ceasefire in the areas of responsibility of Ukrainian units three times," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

As noted, invaders fired small arms in the area of Pisky (11km north-west of Donetsk) and used a hand-held anti-tank grenade launcher to place POM-2 mines in front of Ukrainian positions near Opytne (12km north-west of Donetsk).

"Enemy provocations did not pose a threat to the lives and health of servicepersons, so Ukrainian troops did not return fire," the JFO Headquarters says.

No casualties among Joint Forces troops were reported.