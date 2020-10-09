Ukraine reports 5,804 new coronavirus cases

Ukraine has registered a record 5,804 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 250,538, according to the interactive map of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.

Eighty-nine deaths and 2,417 recoveries have been recorded in the country over the past 24 hours.

In total, 4,779 patients have died and 110,650 have recovered in Ukraine since the pandemic began.

The highest number of new coronavirus cases was recorded in Kharkiv region (630), the city of Kyiv (567), and Odesa region (403).

A total of 5,397 COVID-19 cases were recorded in Ukraine on October 7.