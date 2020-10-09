Kyiv records 567 new coronavirus cases

Kyiv city has recorded 567 new coronavirus cases in the past day, bringing the total to 26,463, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"The situation with the virus spread is alarming, without exaggeration. The capital has recorded its highest ever a daily number of COVID-19 cases - 567 people have fallen ill, ten people have died," Klitschko said at a press briefing on October 9, an Ukrinform correspondent reported.

Overall, 463 Kyiv residents have died from coronavirus since the start of the pandemic.

According to the mayor, among people who have contracted COVID-19 in Kyiv in the past day are 330 women aged 18-95 years; 11 girls aged 6-17 years; 202 men aged 19-83 years; and 24 boys aged 1-17 years old. In addition, 29 health workers have tested positive for COVID-19.

At the same time, 295 Kyiv residents have recovered over the course of the past day. In total, 9,411 Kyiv residents have overcome the disease.

As reported, some 250,538 COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Ukraine as of October 9, including 5,804 new cases recorded on October 8.