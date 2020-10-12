Russian-led forces violate ceasefire in Donbas four times

October 11, the Russian occupation forces violated the ceasefire in the Joint Forces Operation area in Donbas four times.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"The enemy opened fire from a hand-held anti-tank grenade launcher near Marinka (23km south-west of Donetsk); small arms – outside Mayorske (45km north of Donetsk) and Zaitseve (62km north-east of Donetsk); small arms and a grenade machine gun – in the area of Lomakyne (15km north-east of Mariupol)," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

Today, October 12, the occupiers fired several unaimed shots from a hand-held anti-tank grenade launcher and an under-barrel grenade launcher near Avdiivka (17km north of Donetsk).

The enemy shots did not pose a threat to the lives and health of servicepersons, so Ukrainian troops did not return fire.

No casualties among Joint Forces units were reported.