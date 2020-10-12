Zelenskyi comments on Biden’s possible victory in US presidential election

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi commented on the possible victory of Joe Biden in the US presidential election that will be held in November this year.

Censor.NET reports citing ВВС.

"I will tell you frankly. We met with representatives of the Senate and Congress. We have the support of Ukraine by two parties. That is why I am not playing, you know, with any things that could affect both the US election and the course of affairs in my country," Zelenskyi stated.

At the same time, the Ukrainian leader noted that he had met with Donald Trump and had known that the current U.S. president personally supported Ukraine. The support of former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden was also noted.

"I have never spoken to him in person, but I heard him say many times that they would help Ukraine. Many American politicians say that the United States supports us no matter who the president is," he added.