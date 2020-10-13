Zelenskyi appoints state commissioner of Antimonopoly Committee

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi has appointed Bohdan Horobets as state commissioner of the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine (AMCU).

The decree on the appointment, No. 427/2020, has been posted on the president’s website.

"To appoint Bohdan Horobets as state commissioner of the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine," reads the document.

As reported, President Zelenskyi signed decree No.299/2020 of July 29, 2020, to dismiss Natalia Buromenska from the post of AMCU state commissioner.