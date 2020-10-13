Russian-led forces violate ceasefire in Donbas seven times

October 12, the armed formations of the Russian Federation violated the ceasefire in the Joint Forces Operation area in Donbas seven times.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"The enemy fired grenade launchers of various systems and small arms near Avdiivka (17km north of Donetsk); grenade machine gun and small arms– outside Mayorske (45km north of Donetsk); grenade machine gun – in the area of Novoluhanske (53km north-east of Donetsk) and Komyshuvakha (66km north-west of Luhansk)," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

In addition, unaimed enemy shots from small arms were recorded in the area of ​​ Orikhove (57km north-west of Luhansk).

No casualties among Joint Forces units were reported.

Today, October 13, the Russian occupation forces have violated the ceasefire once, firing a hand-held anti-tank grenade launcher near the village of Zaitseve (62km north-east of Donetsk).

According to the Headquarters, Ukrainian servicepersons did not fire back in response to the enemy's fire provocation.

Joint Forces adhere to the ceasefire and are ready to respond adequately to any insidious actions of the enemy.