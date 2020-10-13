Five schools in Kyiv closed due to COVID-19 cases among teachers

Five schools in Kyiv city have been closed for quarantine due to confirmed coronavirus cases among teachers, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Unfortunately, the situation with the disease in educational institutions is getting worth. Five schools in the city are closed for quarantine due to COVID-19 cases among teachers. Three schools in Pecherskyi district, one school in Obolonskyi district and one in Podilsky district. Some 520 classes in 174 schools have been transferred to distance learning. Some 403 teachers are ill," Klitschko said at a press briefing on October 13.

The mayor also said about a rise in coronavirus cases in kindergartens. In particular, 74 groups in 66 kindergartens have been temporarily closed. "Two kindergartens have been shut down for quarantine," Klitschko said.

As of October 13, Ukraine reported a total of 270,587 COVID-19 cases, including 5,133 cases registered on October 12.