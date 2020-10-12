Poroshenko discharged from hospital

The fifth President of Ukraine, Petro Poroshenko, was discharged from the hospital, where he was treated for Covid-19.

Censor.NET reports citing his post on Facebook.

"Today Petro Poroshenko was discharged from the hospital, as his health condition has improved," the message informs.

On September 29, Ukrainian media reported that Poroshenko got infected with Covid-19.

On October 3, Maryna Poroshenko claimed that the politician was taken to a hospital, and their daughter's test results appeared to be positive.