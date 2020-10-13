ENG
Cabinet to extend adaptive quarantine through end of 2020 – PM

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine will extend the adaptive quarantine in the country until the end of 2020, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has said.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Today, the government will extend the adaptive quarantine until the end of this year," Shmyhal said at an extraordinary government meeting on Tuesday.

