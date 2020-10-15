Invaders have violated ceasefire in Donbas five times already today

As of 07:30 on 15 October 2020, the situation in the Joint Forces Operation area ​​ remains controlled by Ukrainian troops, despite three ceasefire violations by Russian-led forces yesterday and five provocations already today.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"October 14, the armed formations of the Russian Federation violated the agreements [reached within the Trilateral Contact Group] that came into force on 27 July 2020 three times. The enemy fired small arms near Vodiane (94km south of Donetsk) and Novomykhailivka (28km south-west of Donetsk). Single shots from hand-held anti-tank grenade launcher and grenade machine gun were recorded near Avdiivka (17km north of Donetsk)," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

Today, the Russian occupation forces have already violated the ceasefire regime five times. Invaders provoked Ukrainian defenders by using grenade machine guns, hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers, and small arms in the area of Avdiivka; grenade machine guns and small arms – outside Prychepylivka (50km north-west of Luhansk) and Novotoshkivske (53km west of Luhansk).

No casualties among Ukrainian defenders were reported, the Headquarters informs.