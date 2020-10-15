Zelenskyi to address Verkhovna Rada on Oct 20 (обновлено)
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi will deliver a state of the nation address in the Verkhovna Rada on October 20, his press secretary, Iuliia Mendel, has told.
Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.
"On October 20, President Volodymyr Zelenskyi will address the parliament with a traditional annual message in which he will outline the strategic areas of the country's development," she said.
Mendel said the address was to be delivered in April but was postponed due to the worsening pandemic situation.
