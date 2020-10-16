Invaders violate ceasefire in Donbas six times

October 15, the armed formations of the Russian Federation violated ceasefire in the areas of responsibility of Ukrainian units in Donbas six times.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"In the Sea of Azov region, contrary to the agreements reached within the Trilateral Contact Group, enemy’s UAV crossed the contact line. Ukrainian troops used the electronic warfare equipment to suppress the drone," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

In addition, invaders fired grenade machine gun and small arms near Prychepylivka (50km north-west of Luhansk); grenade launchers of various systems and small arms – outside Avdiivka (17km north of Donetsk) and Novotoshkivske (53km west of Luhansk).

No casualties among Ukrainian defenders were reported.

Today, October 16, no ceasefire violations have been recorded in the areas of responsibility of Ukrainian units. The ceasefire is observed along the entire contact line.