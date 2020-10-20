Ukraine reports 5,469 new coronavirus cases

Ukraine has registered 5,469 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 309,107, according to the interactive map of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.

As reported by Censor.NET.

As many as 113 deaths and 3,044 recoveries have been recorded in the country over the past 24 hours.

In total, 5,786 patients have died and 129,533 have recovered in Ukraine since the beginning of the pandemic.

A total of 4,766 COVID-19 cases were recorded in Ukraine on October 18.