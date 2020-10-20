Kyiv reports 462 new coronavirus cases

Kyiv city has recorded 462 new coronavirus cases in the past day, bringing the total to 31,310, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Some 462 new coronavirus patients have been recorded in our city. Seventeen people have died over the course of the past day. Overall, 604 Kyiv residents have died from coronavirus," he said at a press briefing on October 20, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

According to the mayor, among people who have contracted COVID-19 in Kyiv in the past day are 248 women aged 19-92 years; 15 girls aged 5-17 years; 178 men aged 18-102 years; and 21 boys aged between four months and 17 years old. In addition, 15 health workers have tested positive for COVID-19.

At the same time, 207 Kyiv residents have recovered over the course of the past day. In total, 10,916 Kyiv residents have overcome the disease.

Read more: Zelenskyi: We must be sure we have enough oxygen-supplied beds in hospitals if COVID-19 cases increase

Some 309,107 COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Ukraine as of October 20, including 5,469 new cases recorded during the previous day.