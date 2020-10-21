Ukraine reports 6,719 new coronavirus cases
Ukraine has registered a record 6,719 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 309,107, according to the interactive map of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.
As many as 141 patients have died from COVID-19 and 2,686 have recovered in the country over the past 24 hours.
In total, 5,927 deaths and 132,219 recoveries have been recorded in Ukraine since the beginning of the pandemic.
A total of 5,469 COVID-19 cases were recorded in Ukraine on October 19.
