Kyiv reports 559 new coronavirus cases

Kyiv city has recorded 559 new coronavirus cases in the past day, bringing the total to 31,869, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"The virus does not recede and the number of patients and lethal cases have increased significantly again. Some 559 new coronavirus patients have been recorded in Kyiv in the past 24 hours. Twenty-three people have died. In total, 627 Kyiv residents have died from coronavirus," he said at a press briefing on October 21.

According to the mayor, among people who have contracted COVID-19 in Kyiv in the past day are 294 women aged 18-87 years; 20 girls aged 1-17 years; 221 men aged 18-90 years; and 24 boys aged 2-17 years old. In addition, 27 health workers have tested positive for COVID-19.

At the same time, 199 Kyiv residents have recovered over the course of the past day. In total, 11,115 Kyiv residents have overcome the disease.

As reported, some 315,826 COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Ukraine as of October 21, including 6,719 new cases recorded during the previous day.