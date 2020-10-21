ENG
News Anti-epidemic measures and restrictions
Ukrainian army reports 131 new coronavirus cases

The Ukrainian Armed Forces have confirmed 131 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the press service of the Medical Forces Command of the Armed Forces reports.

Overall, 1,107 people in the Ukrainian Armed Forces are sick with COVID-19 as of October 21.

During the entire period of the coronavirus pandemic, the Ukrainian army has confirmed 3,433 recoveries and 14 deaths.

It is noted that 394 people are in isolation (including self-isolation). For 42 servicepersons, isolation will end within the next three days.

As reported by Ukrinform, some 315,826 COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Ukraine as of October 21, including 6,719 new cases recorded during the previous day.

