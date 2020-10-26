ENG
Invaders violate ceasefire near Avdiivka

October 25, the armed formations of the Russian Federation violated the ceasefire in the Joint Forces Operation area in Donbas once.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"The enemy violated the ceasefire in the evening, using a hand-held anti-tank grenade launcher in the area of Avdiivka (17km north of Donetsk)," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

No casualties among the Joint Forces personnel were reported.

Today, October 26, the ceasefire has been fully observed in the areas of responsibility of Ukrainian units.

The situation in the JFO area remains controlled by Ukrainian soldiers.

